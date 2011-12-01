Reports from Occupy: 12/1

OCCUPY SAN Jose (OSJ) was ordered to pack up its encampment on November 16, shortly before midnight--received activists here a taste of what cities from New York to Oakland have delivered to their local encampments.

San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed--who, like so many others who have ordered crackdowns around the country, is a Democrat--used a recent court ruling as legal justification for shutting down encampments and thus depriving activists with a home base.

As the eviction was taking place, OSJ removed their gear peacefully, and there were no arrests. Roy, a disabled member of the encampment, decided to protest the lack of shelters for the homeless. Police seemed willing to leave him out in the cold until others from OSJ demanded he be given shelter for the night.