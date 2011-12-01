Newsvine

gripper.harrison

About I oppose the idea that power and domination are necessary for society, and instead advocate more co-operative, anti-hierarchical forms of social, political and economic organization. Articles: 2 Seeds: 4 Comments: 275 Since: Aug 2011

Reports from Occupy: 12/1

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by gripper.harrison View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRecent articles from SocialistWorker.org
Seeded on Thu Dec 1, 2011 7:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

OCCUPY SAN Jose (OSJ) was ordered to pack up its encampment on November 16, shortly before midnight--received activists here a taste of what cities from New York to Oakland have delivered to their local encampments.

San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed--who, like so many others who have ordered crackdowns around the country, is a Democrat--used a recent court ruling as legal justification for shutting down encampments and thus depriving activists with a home base.

As the eviction was taking place, OSJ removed their gear peacefully, and there were no arrests. Roy, a disabled member of the encampment, decided to protest the lack of shelters for the homeless. Police seemed willing to leave him out in the cold until others from OSJ demanded he be given shelter for the night.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor