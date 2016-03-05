Donald Trump's voicemails hacked by Anonymous | US elections | News | The Independent

Donald Trump's voicemails hacked by Anonymous

Donald Trump's voicemail has allegedly been hacked by members of Anonymous, the loose group of hackers and activists.

The 2012 messages appear to show leading figures in the US media showering him with praise, compliments, and thanks for his financial support.

Gawker, which acquired the messages from members of the '/b/' forum on the website 4chan, say that although they cannot "independently verify their authenticity", the recordings "certainly appear to be genuine."

Anonymous "declared war" on Mr Trump last December, after he announced plans to ban all Muslims from entering the US.