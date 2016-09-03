The 2016 election is a fantastic opportunity for Anarchy USA. There is a chance that the corrupt Clinton's will get washed away by the unstoppable Donald Trump. The Clinton's are controlled by there capitalist backers with billions of dollars, all of which would be repaid ten times over by a Clinton administration. But Trump winning would see a new dawn in American politics. Trump represents confusion, dissension, disorder, chaos and crisis. America's corporate system will burn to the ground and take the banks with it. A Trump presidency will open the doors to Anarchy USA. A Trump presidency will be the spring board for anarchists all over America to take control as the country's economy burns to the ground.

Let Donald light the fire, vote Trump.