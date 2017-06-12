The 2016 election was a fantastic opportunity for Anarchy USA.

You've got rid of the corrupt Clinton's and now you've got Donald Trump. The Clinton's were controlled by there capitalist backers with billions of dollars, all of which would be repaid ten times over by a Clinton administration. But Trump thinks he controls American capitalists. Trump's administration is driven by confusion, dissension, disorder, chaos and crisis. This'll burn America's corporate system to the ground and take the banks with it. A Trump presidency opens the doors to Anarchy USA. A Trump presidency will be the spring board for anarchists all over America to take control as the country's economy burns to the ground.

Donald lit the fire.